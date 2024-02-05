Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $27.59 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. KLA makes up 3.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in KLA by 30.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $606.46. 246,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.72 and its 200 day moving average is $518.17. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

