Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

