Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $216.65. 806,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,380. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

