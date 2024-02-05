Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

CMI traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $242.64. 346,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

