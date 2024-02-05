Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 308.9% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 694,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,357. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

