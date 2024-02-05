Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,067 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.