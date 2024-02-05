Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,315,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,607,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

