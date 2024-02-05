Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.02. 448,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

