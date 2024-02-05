Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 3,967,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,303. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -103.70%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

