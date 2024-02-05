Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.68, but opened at 4.43. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.43, with a volume of 1,255,449 shares trading hands.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $799.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
