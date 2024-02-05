Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 6.1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 2,799,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,866,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 64,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

