Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

