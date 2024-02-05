Archer Investment Corp Acquires 222 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

