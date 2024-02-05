Archer Investment Corp Has $189,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

