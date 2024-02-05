Archer Investment Corp Has $216,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $108.69 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

