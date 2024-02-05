Archer Investment Corp Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

