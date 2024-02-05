Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

