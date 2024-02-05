Archer Investment Corp Purchases 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 155.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

