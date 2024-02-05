Archer Investment Corp Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,028,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 662,911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

