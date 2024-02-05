Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $169.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

