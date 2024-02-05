Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

