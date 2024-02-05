Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Price Performance
UL opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Invest in Esports
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.