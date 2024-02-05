Argent Trust Co Has $2.63 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2 %

LRCX opened at $837.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.