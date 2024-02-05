Argent Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $38.12 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

