Argent Trust Co Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

