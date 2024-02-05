Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins stock opened at $243.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

