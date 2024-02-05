Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

