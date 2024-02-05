Argent Trust Co Sells 194 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

