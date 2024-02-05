Argent Trust Co Sells 26,386 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

