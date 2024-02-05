Argent Trust Co Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $113.80 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

