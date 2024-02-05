argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $390.86 and last traded at $390.86. Approximately 39,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 408,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.13 and its 200 day moving average is $465.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in argenx by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after acquiring an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.