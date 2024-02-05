Ark Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $149.56 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.56 million and $8.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,698,520 coins and its circulating supply is 178,699,288 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

