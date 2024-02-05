Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of AWI opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,725,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

