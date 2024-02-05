ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.13 or 0.99912754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010997 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00177873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04790253 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,410,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

