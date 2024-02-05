Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

