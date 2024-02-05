ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High at $893.88

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $893.88 and last traded at $892.71, with a volume of 432113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $889.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $748.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.