Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.59% of Astec Industries worth $49,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. 19,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

