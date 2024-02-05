AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AZN stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

