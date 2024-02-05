Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.66. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 156,396 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.