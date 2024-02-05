ATB Capital Analysts Give Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) a C$31.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.17.

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$30.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.70.

In other news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,746 shares of company stock worth $173,574. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

