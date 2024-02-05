Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.74 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of ATH stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

