Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 157,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.