ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $31.78 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $548,683.94 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,445,942.029 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.77493588 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $515,009.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

