Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 172,539 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,539 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,110,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,586,367. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

