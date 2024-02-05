Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 37,395 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $493.31. 773,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,553. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43. The company has a market cap of $381.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

