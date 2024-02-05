Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.26. 2,655,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,102,041. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.65.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

