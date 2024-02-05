Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $19.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,026 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $187.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,516. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

