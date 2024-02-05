Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.50. 1,024,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

