Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $46.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $46,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 370,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Free Report

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

