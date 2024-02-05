Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,544 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.92. 12,912,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,653,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $326.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

