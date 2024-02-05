Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 80,809 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,809 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $83,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,305. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

